Dr. Stewart's shortstop Kade Johnson fields a sharply hit groundball and throws to first for the final out against the Salem Withnell Dodgers on Friday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The Docs won, 12-3.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Dr. Stewart's pitcher Tristan Ledbetter threw a complete game against the Salem Withnell Dodgers on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Dr. Stewart's Parker Burke connects on one of his three hits against the Salem Withnell Dodgers on Friday night.
The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team got pitching and hitting Friday night, rebounding from five straight losses with a 12-3 nonleague victory over the Salem Withnell Dodgers at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs (16-12, 0-4 Area 4) got a break early in the second inning when Carson Dunn’s bases-loaded roller to third with two outs was thrown wild for an error and all three runners scored. Roseburg never trailed.
Dr. Stewart's made it 6-0 in the third inning after shortstop Kade Johnson led off with a triple and scored on a groundout. A two-out walk to Evan Corbin was followed by an RBI double from Dominic Tatone and a run-scoring single by DH Jace Johnson.
The Docs added two more in the fourth on a double by Parker Burke, a single by Dunn and a double by Johnson, to make it 8-2 and essentially put the game out of reach thanks to the pitching of Tristan Ledbetter (Douglas High School).
Ledbetter limited the Dodgers (18-17) to just two runs in the third inning and one in the sixth on the way to a nine-inning complete-game victory. The right-hander struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, going to a three-ball count just once, and the defense played errorless baseball behind him.
“Tristan Ledbetter competed on the mound for us tonight and I thought our offense competed very well in the batters’ box and gave us some opportunities,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We played with some fire and desire today.”
Kade Johnson had three hits (two doubles and a triple), and Burke had two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Robbins said it was good to see the team rebound after some frustrating losses.
“Very proud of the guys after the way they bounced back after getting their faces rubbed in it a little bit for the last four games and we responded very well to that,” the coach said.
Salem;002;001;000;—;3;8;3
Roseburg;033;220;20x;—;12;11;0
McMullins, Sullivan (4) and Webster; Ledbetter and Burke. W — Ledbetter (2-2) L — McMullins. 2B — Hassoun (S), K. Johnson (2) (DS), Burke (DS), Tatone (R). 3B — K. Johnson (DS). HR — Rogers (DS).
