STAYTON — Two days of grueling travel came to an end Tuesday as the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's dropped a 4-2 nonleague baseball game to Salem's Post 58 Crushers at Regis High School.
The loss came less than 24 hours after the Docs returned from a doubleheader split at Klamath Falls, most of the squad arriving home around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.
"We knew this was going to be a tough three-day stretch," Dr. Stewart's head coach Eric Savage said. "We'll see what we're made of."
The Docs will conclude a stretch of five games in three days when they open their own Father's Day Tournament with games against Medford and Fairfield, California, Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Post 58's Ethan Kleinschmit, a former Kennedy High School standout, hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to push the Crushers to a 4-1 lead over the Docs.
Roseburg got one of those runs back in the top of the sixth inning when Carson Dunn scored on a wild pitch, but was unable to mount another serious scoring threat the remainder of the game.
The Docs (3-4 overall) got a bit of a surprise pitching effort from Sebastian Watson, who came on to relieve starter Cole Collins in the fifth inning. Watson gave up the two-run double to Kleinschmit — those runs charged to Collins — but kept the Crushers quiet over the next three innings.
Watson's official pitching line included no runs against, three hits, three strikeouts and one walk over 3 1/3 nnings.
"I was super thrilled with what Sebastian came in and did," Savage said of the Roseburg High graduate. "I knew he was a competitor, but I didn't realize he was going to come in and put the ball over the plate and make them do something with it.
"He commanded the zone with two pitches and kept us in the ballgame."
All eight of the Docs' hits were singles, with Daniel Withers collecting two of those while also drawing a walk. Braxton Dill hit a single to score Drew Camp for Roseburg's first run in the top of the fifth inning.
Dr. Stewart’s;000;011;000;—;2;8;2
Crushers;101;020;00x;—;4;8;1
Collins, Watson (5) and McKnight, Hubbard (5); Lemming, Hockman (7) and Kleinschmit, Lemming (7). W — Lemming. L — Collins. Sv — Hockman. 2B — Kleinschmit (C), Boudreau (C).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
