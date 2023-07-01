CORVALLIS — Kade Johnson and Evan Corbin homered for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's in a 12-2 win against the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags in the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament on Saturday at Hansen Stadium.
With the victory, the Docs (10-8-1) clinched a berth in the tournament championship game on Sunday. Dr. Stewart's will face the Mariners, a club team out of the Willamette Valley Men's Baseball League, at 7 p.m.
Johnson's three-run blast over the left field fence capped an eight-run third inning for the Docs and stretched Roseburg's lead to 11-2 over Dallas.
Corbin had his solo home run in the fourth inning to put Roseburg ahead by 10 runs. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Docs managed just six hits in the contest, but took advantage of five walks and five hit batters to get runners on base. Along with Johnson and Corbin, Carson Dunn and Braxton Dill also drove in multiple runs for Dr. Stewart's.
Tristan Ledbetter earned his first win of the season, throwing all five innings. He surrendered five hits and just one earned run, walking three and striking out one.
Dallas (8-14) used four pitchers in the contest. Starter Conrad Sotelo didn't make it out of the first inning, giving up a pair of runs on just one hit and three hit batters.
Tyler Rock hit a solo home run with one out in the second inning to get the Dirtbags within 2-1.
The Docs went 3-0 in pool play to win the Red Division. It's their first three-game win streak of the season.
Dirtbags;011;00;—;2;5;0
Dr. Stewart's;218;1X;—;12;6;2
C. Sotelo, Gerig (1), Walsh (3), Drain (3) and Pinkerton; Ledbetter and Burke. W — Ledbetter (1-3). L — C. Sotelo. 2B — Dunn (DS), Dill (DS). HR — T. Rock (DB), K. Johnson (DS), Corbin (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.