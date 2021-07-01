EUGENE — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team held on for an 11-9 win over Fairfield, California, on Wednesday in the first round of the Papa’s Pizza Tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.
The contest was shortened to six innings due to a time limit.
The Docs (16-7) led 9-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Expos scored five runs to get within one.
Spencer Six paced Dr. Stewart’s 12-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Sebastian Watson went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Austin Takahashi was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Jace Stoffal was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger.
Austin Anderson started on the mound for the Docs, allowing three hits and three runs (all unearned) with five strikeouts and six walks over two innings. Kade Johnson, who pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, picked up the decision.
Dr. Stewart’s, which has won six straight, was back on the diamond Thursday morning, facing the Post 20 Dirtbags.
Docs 040 232 — 11 12 4
Fairfield 300 051 — 9 9 1
Anderson, K. Johnson (3), Withers (5) and Six; Dichoso, Ponce (4), Blurton (6) and Wilde, Strong (5). W — Johnson. L — Dichoso. 2B — Stoffal (DS), Watson (DS), Strong (F).
