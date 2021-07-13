The Roseburg American Legion baseball program will honor a long-time Douglas County umpire — billed as "Tom Nelson Appreciation Night" — during Saturday's Area 4 doubleheader between Dr. Stewart's and the Medford Mustangs at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The first game will begin at 5 p.m.
Nelson, a Roseburg resident who's a 1970 graduate of Roseburg High School, is in his 51st season of calling Legion games. Keith Cooper, a Post 16 commissioner, said Nelson will be recognized following the conclusion of the first game.
“I do it for the love of the game,” Nelson said during an interview with The News-Review in April of 2020. “Being around the players is fun. I go to baseball games time to time as a fan, but it’s nowhere as exciting unless you’re down on the field. It’s just about giving back to the game you grew up with.”
(2) comments
Make that a Great gesture, danged phone
Brilliant! Get gesture for a great guy!
