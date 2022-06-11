Dr. Stewart's second baseman Jordan White (10) makes the tag on Diamond Sports baserunner Dylan Ha in the top of the first inning Saturday Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The Docs won, 6-2.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Dr. Stewart's Evan Corbin pitches in the first inning Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. Corbin picked up the decision, going four innings.
The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball team earned two wins over Northwest Diamond Sports in the Summer Kickoff Tournament on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Three Roseburg pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 6-2 victory over Northwest Diamond Sports #2 in the afternoon game. Dominic Tatone pitched a three-hit shutout against Diamond Sports #1 as the Docs won the evening contest 10-0 in six innings.
Dr. Stewart's (2-1) won the opener despite only managing three hits. The Docs took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added three more in the sixth.
Evan Corbin got the decision, allowing no hits and two unearned runs with six strikeouts and four walks in four innings. Blake Withers went two innings, giving up two hits and no runs with two strikeouts. Jordan White pitched a scoreless seventh.
Austin Takahashi didn't get a hit for the Docs, but walked three times and had two RBIs and two runs. Evan Martin knocked in two runs. Dr. Stewart's left nine runners on base.
Roseburg's bats warmed up in the second game as the Docs finished with 11 hits. The game was stopped after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Sebastian Watson led Dr. Stewart's at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double. Jace Johnson went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Corbin was 2-for-4 with a two-bagger and two RBIs.
Martin doubled and knocked in two runs, one by a sacrifice fly.
Tatone, a left-hander, gave up three singles with eight strikeouts and two walks.
The Docs will play games against Diamond Sports Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Dr. Stewart's 6, NW Diamond Sports #2 2
D. Sports;000;200;0;—;2;2;0
Docs;100;203;x;—;6;3;3
Larrance, Bush (4) and Loftis; Corbin, Withers (5), White (7) and Burke. W — Corbin (1-0). L — Larrance. 2B — Grimmer (NDS).
Dr. Stewart's 10, NW Diamond Sports #1 0
D. Sports;000;000;—;0;3;2
Docs;020;033;2;—;10;11;2
Loftis, Goodman (5) and Tilden; Tatone and Hubbard, Burke. W — Tatone (1-0). L — Loftis. 2B — Corbin (DS), Watson (DS), Martin (DS).
