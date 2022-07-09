What a way for Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart's to end its American Legion baseball doubleheader with the Lewis-Clark Twins of Lewiston, Idaho, on Saturday night.
The Docs overcame a 6-0 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then scored the winning run in the seventh on a throwing error to take a 7-6 victory over the Twins in the second game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Roseburg (18-12 overall) won the opener 10-0 in five innings, getting a four-hit shutout from Eli Jacobs.
In the nightcap, Lewis-Clark starter Carson Kolb pitched 5 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before unraveling in the sixth.
With one out, Carson Dunn singled and later scored on a balk with two outs to get the Docs on the scoreboard. Knox Hubbard drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run to make it 6-2.
Jacobs followed with an RBI single and a throwing error by the left fielder on the play scored another run to get Roseburg within two.
Jace Johnson delivered an RBI single and Jacobs came home on a fielding error by the left fielder to tie it at 6-6.
In the seventh, Dunn led off with a single and Kade Johnson beat out a bunt for a single. That brought up Sebastian Watson, who dropped a sacrifice bunt down the third base line.
Lewis-Clark pitcher Kaden Daniel, who relieved Kolb in the sixth, fielded the bunt and looked to make a throw to third base for a forceout. But realizing he wasn't going to get Dunn at third, Daniel attempted to get Watson at first but threw the ball over the head of his first baseman, allowing Dunn to score the winning run.
Dunn went 2-for-3 with two runs in the contest. Jordan White picked up the decision in relief of Parker Burke, who allowed seven hits and six runs with four strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters over four innings.
Quinton Edmison, Brice Bensching, Daniel and Tyler Granlund all had two hits for the Twins.
The Docs broke open the first game with six runs in the fourth, capitalizing on two hits, one error and four hit batters.
An RBI single by Evan Corbin with two outs in the fifth made it 10-0 and ended the contest early due to the mercy rule.
Kade Johnson, Corbin, Hubbard and Dunn all finished with two hits. Dunn scored three runs.
Jacobs got his first decision of the season, fanning one and walking one.
Dr. Stewart's will host the Portland Barbers in a single nine-inning game at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday's Games
First Game
Lewis-Clark;000;00;—;0;4;3
Roseburg;003;61;—;10;10;1
Ricard, Granlund (4) and Lopez, Somers (4); Jacobs and Hubbard. W — Jacobs (1-0). L — Ricard. 2B — Ricard (L-C), Dunn (R). 3B — Hubbard (R).
Second Game
Lewis-Clark;401;100;0;—;6;10;3
Roseburg;000;006;1;—;7;5;1
Kolb, Daniel (6) and Granlund; Burke, White (5) and Hubbard. W — White (2-2). L — Daniel. 2B — Granlund (L-C), Daniel (L-C).
FRIDAY'S GAME
The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team got pitching and hitting Friday night, rebounding from five straight losses with a 12-3 nonleague victory over the Salem Withnell Dodgers at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs (16-12, 0-4 Area 4) got a break early in the second inning when Carson Dunn’s bases-loaded roller to third with two outs was thrown wild for an error and all three runners scored. Roseburg never trailed.
Dr. Stewart’s made it 6-0 in the third inning after shortstop Kade Johnson led off with a triple and scored on a groundout. A two-out walk to Evan Corbin was followed by an RBI double from Dominic Tatone and a run-scoring single by DH Jace Johnson.
The Docs added two more in the fourth on a double by Parker Burke, a single by Dunn and a double by Johnson, to make it 8-2 and essentially put the game out of reach thanks to the pitching of Tristan Ledbetter (Douglas High School).
Ledbetter limited the Dodgers (18-17) to just two runs in the third inning and one in the sixth on the way to a nine-inning complete-game victory. The right-hander struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter, going to a three-ball count just once, and the defense played errorless baseball behind him.
“Tristan Ledbetter competed on the mound for us tonight and I thought our offense competed very well in the batters’ box and gave us some opportunities,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “We played with some fire and desire today.”
Kade Johnson had three hits (two doubles and a triple), and Burke had two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Robbins said it was good to see the team rebound after some frustrating losses.
“Very proud of the guys after the way they bounced back after getting their faces rubbed in it a little bit for the last four games and we responded very well to that,” the coach said.
Salem 002 001 000 — 3 8 3
Roseburg 033 220 20x — 12 11 0
McMullins, Sullivan (4) and Webster; Ledbetter and Burke. W — Ledbetter (2-2) L — McMullins. 2B — Hassoun (S), K. Johnson (2) (DS), Burke (DS), Tatone (R). 3B — K. Johnson (DS). HR — Rogers (DS).
