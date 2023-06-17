The first time was so much fun, the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's and Hillsboro-based Moundtime will do it again Sunday.
The Docs rallied with four runs in the fifth inning and scored an insurance run in the sixth to beat Moundtime 9-7 Saturday night in the Father's Day Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The two teams will meet again Sunday morning in the third-place game at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Medford Mustangs and Albany's Mid-Valley Southpaws in the championship game at 2 p.m.
"We got some aggressive baseball today from our guys and they wanted to do that," Docs head coach Eric Savage said. "We did everything we could to stay on top."
A two-run double by Moundtime's Cooper Weygandt in the top of the fifth inning helped the squad to a 5-4 lead, but Dr. Stewart's scored four in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Carson Dunn got Roseburg rolling with by reaching second base on a two-base throwing errors to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Jaylen Riddle walked and stole second base, and Andrew Camp followed with a two-run triple off the right field wall to give the Docs a 6-5 lead.
Camp scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Brooks Avery, who reached first base safely, stole second and scored on a ground-rule double to left by Kade Johnson.
"We were constantly putting pressure on them," Savage said. "We kept putting people on base and putting the pressure on. That's what we're capable of, and we saw it all the way through the lineup."
Dunn again led off the bottom of the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch from Moundtime's Max Gregg, then stole both second and third base. Sebastian Watson walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Dunn came home on a sacrifice bunt by Camp.
Evan Corbin earned the pitching win for the Docs and Parker Burke earned the save despite giving up one run in the top of the seventh.
Camp finished with a team high three runs batted in for Dr. Stewart's. Johnson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Dunn was 2-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases, and designated hitter Evan Martin was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.
"I'm elated tonight," Savage said of his team's effort, handing Moundtime its first loss of the tournament. "That's how we need to be able to play every night and I think that's what we're capable of."
Dr. Stewart's improved to 5-5-1 on the season and 2-1-1 in the tournament. Moundtime came up on the short end of a tiebreaker with Medford and Mid-Valley as all three teams had 3-1 records in the tournament.
Moundtime;100;131;1;—;7;10;3
Dr. Stewart’s;011;241;x;—;9;9;3
Bowen, Gregg (4) and Kowalski; Siewell, Corbin (5), Burke (7) and Hubbard. W — Corbin. L — Gregg. Sv — Burke. 2B — Weygandt (M), Breault (M), K. Johnson 2 (DS), Riddle (DS). 3B — Camp (DS).
