Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s ended a stretch of six games in five days with a doubleheader sweep of the Klamath Falls Falcons in an American Legion AAA Area 4 twin bill Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs (12-9-1, 3-1 Area 4) scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 7-1 win in the opener, then scored single runs in four innings of a 4-1 win in the nightcap.
Evan Corbin threw a complete-game four-hitter in the opener as the Docs spotted their starting pitcher to an early lead.
The Docs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first inning and a bloop single into right field by Evan Martin scored Brooks Avery and Carson Dunn to give Roseburg an early 2-0 lead. A run-scoring single by Logan Anderson scored Daniel Withers, Sebastian Watson laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Martin, and Anderson would later score on a wild pitch to give Dr. Stewart’s a 5-0 advantage.
Roseburg added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Kade Johnson doubled home Avery, and another run in the bottom of the fifth when Avery hit a sacrifice fly which scored Knox Hubbard.
Dunn finished the first game with two hits and two stolen bases. The Docs stole six bases in the opener, and Dunn’s two stolen bags bumped his total to 23 on the season. Anderson also had two hits and a stolen base.
In the second game, Colton Siewell scattered six Klamath Falls hit while allowing just one run. Parker Burke relieved Siewell with two outs in the top of the seventh, and threw one pitch — a groundball out by Klamath Falls’ Aiden Hays — to earn the save.
Dr. Stewart’s went well into the mode of manufacturing runs in the second game, using a combination of well-timed ground balls and sacrifice bunts to put up its four runs.
A groundout to shortstop by Anderson scored Withers in the bottom of the second inning. The Docs went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth when a single by Anderson scored Johnson. Avery executed a safety squeeze bunt which scored Watson, and another groundout by Anderson produced another run, as Withers scored on a throwing error by Klamath Falls catcher P.J. Safford.
Cole Collins had two of the Docs’ four hits in the second game.
Roseburg returns to the field for a doubleheader against the Medford Mustangs Wednesday at Lithia & Driveway Field.
First Game
Klamath Falls000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Dr. Stewart’s 500 110 x — 7 10 2
Carpenter, Frank (5) and T. Harper; Corbin and Hubbard. W — Corbin. L — Carpenter. 2B — K. Johnson (DS), Frank (KF).
Second Game
Klamath Falls 000 010 0 — 1 6 2
Dr. Stewart’s 010 111 x— 4 4 2
O. Harper and Safford; Siewell, Burke (7) and Burke, McKnight (7). W — Siewall. L — O. Harper. Sv — Burke.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
