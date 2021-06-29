Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s is hitting the midway stretch of its summer season, but some complacency against the Klamath Falls Falcons nearly cost the Docs a doubleheader sweep on Monday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
“We’re in the middle of a big grind,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “Coming off the weekend, a five-game tournament and then we’re right into league with a scrappy team like K-Falls, you know they kind of went through the motions at times, but when they needed a big hit or a nice play or a punch out, they seemed to be able to get it.”
The Docs (13-7) came back to win 4-2 in Game 1 against the Falcons and then walked off with a 6-5 victory in the nightcap after giving up a four-run lead late in the contest.
Roseburg started with a 2-0 deficit in game one. Klamath Falls scored in the first on a Jacob Cook groundout and tacked on another in the second on a two-out single by Alex Hayden.
Docs’ starter Austin Anderson lasted only two innings. He was lifted from the game after suffering from apparent heat-related issues. Austin Takahashi took over and shut out the Falcons over the final five innings.
The Docs took the lead with three runs in the fourth. Logan Klopfenstein had Roseburg’s first hit and drove in the first run. A bases loaded walk for Takahashi and a hit by pitch for Spencer Six brought home runs as well.
Takahashi drove in a second run with a single in the sixth, giving him a larger lead to work with on the mound. He finished the game by getting the final three outs with the game-tying run at bat.
The win was the first of the season for Takahashi.
The Docs broke a 1-1 tie in Game 2 with three runs in the fourth inning. They stretched the lead to 5-1 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Jace Stoffal.
Roseburg appeared primed to make it an easy sweep by getting a pair of outs early in the seventh inning, but the defense started to falter and Blake Withers struggled to find the strike zone.
Klamath Falls (3-9-1) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game despite not recording a hit. The Falcons drew four walks from Withers, while the Docs committed three errors.
Forced to bat in the home half of the seventh, Spencer Six drew a leadoff walk to get the game-winning run on base. Evan Corbin came in to run for Six and quickly put his feet to work. Jett Black hit a double into the left field corner and Corbin scored the winning run from first.
“Some good things at the end, but there were some parts in the middle that weren’t very good. You know, but that’s what we’re growing and developing and we need to be more consistent,” Robbins said.
The Docs have now won three straight and six of their last seven games. The team is in the midst of a stretch where it will play 14 games in just 10 days.
Roseburg will make the trek to Klamath Falls for a doubleheader on Tuesday at Kiger Stadium. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The games will be broadcast on The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM. There will also be a video simulcast on 541radio.com.
First Game
K. Falls 110 000 0 — 2 9 0
Docs 000 301 X — 4 3 1
Hayden, Davis (4) and Waits; Anderson, Takahashi (3) and Six. W — Takahashi (1-0). L — Hayden.
Second Game
K. Falls 010 000 4 — 5 6 2
Docs 100 310 1 — 6 8 4
Fanning, Davis (4), Balanos (5) and Waits; Lamm, Withers (3), Black (7) and Six. W — Black (3-0). L — Balanos. 2B — Heaton (KF), Takahashi (DS), Black (DS). 3B — Ulloa Ford (KF), Takahashi (DS).
