A sweep over the Medford Mustangs is sweet — anytime, anywhere.
Dr. Stewart’s kept itself in the hunt for the American Legion baseball Area 4 championship by winning a pair of games from Medford, 5-0 and 7-1, on Saturday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs (28-13, 9-5 Area 4) and Mustangs (38-12, 9-5) share first place in the league standings heading into the final day of the regular season. The two teams will meet in a twin bill at 5 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford.
The Eugene Challengers are 10-6 in Area 4 and have concluded their league season. Roseburg and Medford both need a sweep Sunday to win the league outright; a split would leave them in a three-way tie with Eugene.
Dr. Stewart’s already has an automatic berth into the AAA state tournament, which begins next Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
“Oh man, it’s great (getting a sweep),” said Dr. Stewart’s pitcher Ever Lamm, who hurled a complete game in the nightcap. “We’re in a great spot and our team’s really determined to take the league title. This team’s going to compete (Sunday) and it’s going to be a dogfight.”
Jace Stoffal, who has been sidelined with back problems, delivered a gutty performance on the mound in the first game against the Mustangs, pitching 6 2/3 innings of scoreless ball and only giving up four hits. The right-hander, a Roseburg High School graduate who played for Umpqua Community College last spring, struck out nine, walked none and hit one batter.
Jett Black retired the final batter in the seventh to end the contest.
Lamm, a South Umpqua High senior-to-be, gave up nine hits but only one run in the second game. The right-hander, who was coming back from an elbow injury, fanned four and walked none and was aided by two double plays.
“Whenever you sweep Medford, you did a lot of things right so it was good,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “I was really impressed with our performance, especially on the mound and then our defense. We had no errors in the second game.
“Jace competed, and that was probably the worst game he’s thrown all year, too. He was rusty, and didn’t have his legs under him because he’s sat the last week and a half and hasn’t moved around because of the back issue. We ran his pitch count up a little bit tonight and he was fine ... everything stayed loose and he didn’t tighten up after the game so that was huge.”
Robbins was equally proud of Lamm.
“We knew as soon as we could get him healthy that would be a difference-maker down the stretch,” the coach said. “His effort was phenomenal. He was using two to three pitches, got some double plays behind him and we got some key knocks (at the plate).”
“Coming off the injury, that was the best I’ve felt all year,” Lamm said. “I struggled with my slider at the beginning, but I focused up and got it going and my fastball was working.”
Spencer Six’s RBI single in the first inning scored Austin Takahashi with the first run of the first game. Dawson Gillespie contributed a run-scoring single in the second.
Kade Johnson knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third and brought home Dominic Tatone in the fifth with a successful suicide squeeze bunt.
Sebastian Watson had half of the Docs’ six hits, going 3-for-3. Six was 1-for-2 with two walks.
Dr. Stewart’s jumped on Medford starter Cody Borraggine for three runs in the first inning in the second game, all of them coming with two outs.
Black reached base on a dropped fly ball, scoring Takahashi. Tatone delivered an RBI single and Austin Anderson scored on a passed ball.
Black launched a two-run homer to left field in the third, giving the Docs a 5-1 advantage. Gillespie added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Black had two hits in three at-bats for the Docs, who capitalized on four Medford errors.
First Game
Medford 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Docs 111 011 x — 5 6 3
Costanti, Zanni (6) and Robbins; Stoffal, Black (7) and Six. W — Stoffal (5-0). L — Costanti. 2B — Miller (M).
Second Game
Medford 001 000 0 — 1 9 4
Docs 302 110 x — 7 5 0
Borraggine, Marsh (5) and Zanni; Lamm and Six. W — Lamm (2-1). L — Borraggine. 2B — Borraggine (M), Marsh (M), Black (DS). HR — Black (DS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.