The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team is headed to unfamiliar territory this postseason, at least in recent memory.
After hosting the Class AAA Oregon state tournament the past two seasons and receiving an automatic berth, the Docs will have to win a play-in game at 1 p.m. Friday in Eugene against Sherwood to secure a spot in the championship bracket.
“I think we’d probably rather host the tournament, I’m not going to lie,” Docs pitcher Tristan Ledbetter said. “It would be easier to just come (to Bill Gray Legion Stadium) every day rather than go to Eugene, but it will be good.”
The last time the Docs were in a play-in scenario was 2019, when it was a best 2-out-of-3 series. Roseburg lost back-to-back games to the Portland Barbers to end the season. This summer, the play-in round is win or go home. So, the pressure is on for a Dr. Stewart’s team that finished third in the Area 4 standings.
“It’s a little nerve-racking but I know we’ll work together and do everything right,” Roseburg outfielder Carson Dunn said.
The Docs (18-15-1) face the Sherwood Post 56 Lobos (2-8), which finished last in the Area 2 standings, but got into the play-in round because one league opponent was ineligible for postseason play and another didn’t have enough players to continue competition.
Sherwood lost 4-2 to Roseburg in the first round of the 2022 state tournament, held at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The Lobos were knocked out of the tourney with a 14-4 loss to Medford on day four.
The Lobos have eight players on the roster this season who were in the lineup last year.
Roseburg also reached the second-to-last day of the tournament last summer, but fell short of reaching the championship game in a 3-1 loss to the Portland Barbers.
The Docs have been one of the final four teams in the state tournament each of the past two seasons and have plenty of veteran players that know what it takes to make a deep run.
Pitching and throwing strikes was of prime importance to Docs’ starter Evan Corbin. “We’ve had a problem with walks in the past, so we just have to be able to trust our defense and know that on the mound we have our best stuff and we can compete with any body.”
Ledbetter, who has won three of his last four starts, agreed that pitchers need to throw a lot of strikes and added “our offense has to hit the crap out of the ball.”
Dunn said he wants to see the team “be very aggressive on the bases and on the field.”
Roseburg carries some momentum into the playoffs after finishing the regular season winning six of its last eight games, including a four-game split against the league champion Emerald Challengers.
“It was good to at least get two against Eugene, because their record shows they’re a really good club,” Ledbetter said. “I can tell we’re excited (for the playoffs), but I think some of us for the first time are a little nervous.”
Every AAA Legion postseason game will be played at Swede Johnson Stadium at North Eugene High School, home of the Emerald Challengers. Fans can follow Dr. Stewart’s throughout the playoffs on local sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch games at 541radio.com.
The play-in round Friday starts with the Klamath Falls Falcons and Salem Withnell Dodgers at 10 a.m. The winner moves on to the first round of the state tournament Saturday to face the Area 2 champion Portland Barbers.
The winner of the Docs vs. Lobos match-up will face the Area 3 champion Mid-Valley Southpaws in the first round.
At 4 p.m. the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen will square off with the Hillsboro Baseballism Wet Sox. The winner advances to face the Medford Mustangs, which received the No. 1 seed out of Area 4 after finishing second behind the Challengers.
Finishing out the play-in round at 7 p.m. will be the Hillsdale Merchants and the Canyon Crushers. The prevailing team squares off with the Challengers in the state tournament on Saturday.
