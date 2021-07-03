EUGENE — Roseburg Dr. Stewart's posted a pair of American Legion baseball victories on Friday, defeating Boys of Summer 9-3 and shutting out GBC Baseball 7-0 in the Papa's Pizza Tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.
The Docs (18-8) got a complete-game pitching effort from Jace Stoffal against Boys of Summer in the early game. Stoffal, a Roseburg High School graduate who played at Umpqua Community College last spring, gave up four hits.
Austin Takahashi hit a pair of doubles and knocked in a run for Dr. Stewart's. Spencer Six contributed a two-run single in the sixth.
Dominic Tatone and Jett Black combined on a four-hit shutout for the Docs versus GBC Baseball. Tatone hurled 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Logan Klopfenstein and Takahashi had RBI singles in the fourth inning. Black stroked a two-run single in the sixth.
Docs;001;224;0;—;9;7;0
BOS;000;300;0;—;3;4;3
Stoffal and Six; Parks, Brotherton, Coleman and Simon. W — Stoffal (3-0). L — Parks. 2B — Takahashi 2 (DS), Corbin (DS).
Docs;000;204;1;—;7;10;0
GBC;000;000;0;—;0;9;4
Tatone, Black (6) and Six; Salschneider, Simonson (7) and Miller, Vaughan (5). W — Tatone. L — Salschneider.
