Dr. Stewart's jumped on Athletic Edge of Petaluma, California, for four runs in the first inning, and never trailed on the way to an 8-5 nonleague American Legion baseball victory on Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs won their third in a row and improved to 23-11 on the season. Petaluma fell to 17-3.
Shortstop Austin Takahashi started the first inning rally with a leadoff triple and scored on a single by Spencer Six. After the second run scored on an error, designated hitter Evan Corbin drove in two more with a single.
The Docs added three runs in the fourth inning thanks to five straight singles, including a two-run single by Jett Black and an RBI single by Dominic Tatone to make it 8-3.
Ever Lamm, coming back from an early season injury, got the win. The right-hander pitched three innings and allowed just one hit and one run with five strikeouts, four walks and two hit batters.
Black, Dr. Stewart's fourth pitcher of the contest, came on in relief in the eighth inning with runners at first and second and none out. He retired the next three hitters and set down Petaluma in order in the ninth, finishing with four four strikeouts and no walks in two innings of relief.
The Docs got 12 hits, all off Petaluma starter Dylan Snyder.
The Docs had four players with two hits. Takahashi had a single to go with his triple and scored twice. Black had two singles and two RBIs, Sebastian Watson had two singles and Six added a pair of base hits and scored two runs.
The Docs are off until Monday, when they host the Eugene Overhead Door Challengers at 5 p.m. in an Area 4 doubleheader.
Petaluma;010;020;200;—;5;5;2
Docs;400;030;10x;—;8;12;1
Snyder, Baptista (4) and L. Fiene; Lamm, Delcollo (4), Withers (7), Black (8) and Six. W — Lamm (1-1). L — Snyder. 2B — Zarco (P). 3B — Ross (P), Takahashi (DS). HR — Lewis (P).
