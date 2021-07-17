Logan Klopfenstein pitched into the eighth inning and Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s backed him up with 10 hits on the way to a 9-5 win over the visiting Post 58 Crushers in a nonleague contest Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Klopfenstein scattered four hits over his 7 2/3 innings pitched and allowed four runs on the way to his fifth win of the season. It was Klopfenstein’s longest start of the summer.
“I was getting tired towards the end,” Klopfenstein said. “I think that’s what (coach Jeremiah Robbins) wanted. Go out there and pitch as long as I can, as efficient as I can.”
Klopfenstein said he kept his pitch count low by letting his defense play behind him. “My defense behind me was fantastic today,” he said.
Roseburg (26-13) wasn’t bad on offense either. The Docs tied the game with a two-run, two-out single in the first inning by Sebastian Watson, who went 3-for-4 in the game.
“It’s the right time to get hot and I think we’re all doing really well,” Watson said.
The Docs took a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice fly by Kade Johnson in the third and took their largest lead at 9-3 on sacrifice fly by Dawson Gillespie in the seventh.
The Crushers (18-17-1), out of the the Keizer area, scored a pair of runs late in the game, but Jett Black closed the door pitching the final 1 1/3 innings. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out two.
The Docs will next face the Medford Mustangs for a four-game series starting Saturday at Champion Car Wash Field. Roseburg will play two at home and then finish the regular season with a doubleheader on Sunday in Medford.
Game 1 for both doubleheaders start at 5 p.m.
Crushers;200;010;011;—;5;7;2
Docs;202;030;20X;—;9;10;3
Krider, Brown (5) and Brown, Kowalski; Klopfenstein, Black (8) and Hubbard. W — Klopfenstein (5-1). L — Krider. 2B — Klopfenstein (DS), Tatone (DS).
