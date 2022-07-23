It wasn’t a dominating performance by the Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team on Saturday night, but the Docs passed their first test of the Oregon Class AAA tournament.
Ever Lamm turned in six solid innings on the bump, Roseburg played errorless defense and mustered enough offense while capitalizing on six hit by pitches in a 4-2 victory over the Sherwood Lobos at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Docs (21-17) will face Area 4 champion Medford (33-7), a 4-3 winner over Beaverton earlier Saturday, at 7 p.m. Sunday in a winners’ bracket game.
The Hillsboro Barbers (31-8-1) meet Salem Withnell (24-21) at 4 p.m. in the other winners’ bracket contest.
“It’s about pitching, defense and timely hitting, and we did that today,” Dr. Stewart’s coach Jeremiah Robbins said. “The zero on the far right side of the scoreboard on the lower part (errors) is what got us through. We played phenomenal defense ... we had some tough plays with choppers on this turf, and our guys executed them.
“I would’ve liked to see us hit a little more. Ever (Lamm) got better as the game got going. A few more walks than I was hoping for, but he competed and gave us everything he had. We got the nerves out and got game one done, and fortunately we’re on the 1-0 side.”
“I knew when we came to the yard we were going to give it all we’ve got,” Lamm said. “We were all ready to play from the first pitch.”
Lamm, a recent graduate of South Umpqua High School who’ll play for Linn-Benton Community College in Albany next year, gave up five hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts and four walks over six innings. He threw 106 pitches before the pitch limit ended his night and Jace Johnson threw a scoreless seventh for the save.
“I was feeling good. I just need to command my secondary pitches more later in the counts,” Lamm said. “My best pitch was my slider. I was commanding it and putting in the zone.”
“Our pitchers were dogs on the mound,” Docs catcher Knox Hubbard said. “Ever was amazing. He was painting the corners and his curveball was getting in. It was good.”
Sherwood (13-9) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Spencer Barnard singled with two outs and later came home on a single by Kyle Sheller.
Dr. Stewart’s took the lead for good in the bottom half. With one out, Dominic Tatone ripped a triple to the right field fence and scored on the play when Sherwood second baseman Parker Fabrycki’s relay throw sailed over catcher Liam Kliever.
Eli Jacobs and Carson Dunn were both beaned by Lobos starter Ryan Boggs, and Austin Takahashi walked to load the bases. Sebastian Watson knocked in Jacobs on a groundout.
In the third, Tatone stroked an RBI single to score Evan Corbin, who was hit by a pitch. Hubbard, who singled, came home when Jacobs beat out a bunt for a single.
“That was a great at-bat by Eli to push that run across,” Robbins said.
Sherwood scored its last run in the fifth when Fabrycki’s two-out single scored Cam Christenson, who had walked.
Tatone and Jacobs both went 2-for-2, while Hubbard was 2-for-3. Barnard had two hits in three at-bats for Sherwood.
The Docs will try to beat Medford for the first time this season after dropping seven games to the Mustangs. Robbins wouldn’t reveal a pitching starter, but mentioned Takahashi, Corbin, Tatone and Tristan Ledbetter as options.
“First thing, we have to play baseball and not play the Mustangs,” Robbins said. “We know what they’re going to do. They have more pop (offensively) than the Lobos do, so we have to be ready to hit.”
“We have to play our game and get up early on them,” Hubbard said.
Sherwood 010 010 0 — 2 5 1
Roseburg 022 000 x — 4 7 0
Boggs, Hannan (3) and Kliever; Lamm, J. Johnson (7) and Hubbard. W — Lamm (4-3). L — Boggs. SV — J. Johnson (1). 3B — Tatone (R).
