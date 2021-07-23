The Eugene Challengers advanced to the American Legion baseball Oregon AAA state tournament with a 10-0 win over the Mid-Coast Dungies of Newport in six innings on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Eugene (43-11), which finished second behind Medford in Area 4 during the regular season, will face the Salem Withnell Dodgers (16-16) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Dungies (11-15) were eliminated with the loss.
