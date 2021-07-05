EUGENE — The Eugene Challengers used a seven-run third inning and defeated Roseburg Dr. Stewart's 12-3 on Sunday in the championship game of the Papa's Pizza American Legion baseball tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium.
Jett Black gave the Docs (20-9) an early lead with a three-run homer in the first inning, but Eugene starter Bryson Estrella went on pitch five scoreless innings.
Taylor Langworthy went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for the Challengers (24-9). Cooper Mullens, Dylan Carson and Kayden Sandow each added two hits.
Black, who was selected the Outstanding Hitter in the tournament (8-for-21, 10 RBIs), and Dawson Gillespie each went 2-for-3 for the Docs. Mason Delcollo took the loss.
Earlier Sunday, Dr. Stewart's scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and picked up a 9-4 win over Northwest Diamond Sports.
Austin Takahashi went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Gillespie knocked in three runs. Evan Corbin got the decision, allowing nine hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Blake Withers pitched the seventh, fanning two.
The Docs will return to Area 4 play Wednesday, traveling to Springfield for a noon doubleheader.
Sunday's Games
NWDS;020;001;1;—;4;11;1
Docs;004;050;x;—;9;5;3
Wert, Kleinschmidt (5) and Vogt; Corbin, Withers (7) and Six. W — Corbin (4-0). L — Wert. 2B — Hertzog (NWDS), Takahashi (DS). 3B — Sullivan (NWDS).
Eugene;107;211;0;—;12;13;1
Docs;300;000;0;—;3;6;2
Estrella, Langworthy (6) and Woodcock; Delcollo, Withers (3) and Six. W — Estrella. L — Delcollo (1-3). 2B — Carson (E), Sandow (E), Mullens (E), Langworthy (E). 3B — Langworthy (E). HR — Black (DS).
