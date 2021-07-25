The Eugene Challengers sent Dr. Stewart's into the loser's bracket of the American Legion baseball Oregon AAA State Tournament on Sunday night with a 3-2 win at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Eugene (45-11) will face Area 4 foe Medford (43-12) at 7 p.m. Monday in a matchup of 2-0 tournament teams.The Mustangs, six-time defending state champions, cruised to a 10-0 win over the Hillsboro Barbers in five innings Sunday.
The Docs (29-16) play the Sherwood Lobos (16-8), a 5-3 winner over the Beaverton Sockeyes Sunday, at 4 p.m. in an elimination game.
"It's a disappointing loss," Dr. Stewart's coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "We're still alive, but our backs are against the wall and we're going to have to do it the hard way. We've got to come out and compete."
Jack Riley's RBI double with one out in the top of the third inning turned out to be the game-winning hit for the Challengers. Neither team scored over the last four innings.
Dr. Stewart's only managed three hits off Eugene pitchers Jason Proudfit and Taylor Langworthy.
"We just didn't show up offensively," Robbins said. "We were good in every aspect, but offense. We had a chance to win the game in the seventh."
Proudfit left the contest with two outs in the fifth due to the pitch count limit after throwing 105 pitches. He got the decision, giving up three hits and two runs over 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking seven.
Langworthy picked up the save, retiring seven of the nine hitters he faced. The Docs had runners on first and second with two outs in the seventh, but Dominic Tatone popped out to third baseman Jax Fraser in foul territory to end the contest.
Ever Lamm took the loss, going six innings. Lamm departed after 100 pitches, giving up eight hits and three runs with three strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters.
Austin Anderson pitched the seventh and struck out the side.
"I liked the way we pitched. I thought Ever gave us an opportunity. He pitched his tail off and Austin was good," Robbins said.
Callan Vreim, Riley and Fraser all finished with two hits for Eugene.
The Docs scored both of their runs in the first, but missed out on a big inning after loading the bases with no outs. Jace Stoffal drew a bases-loaded walk with one out and Dominic Tatone followed with an RBI single to right field.
Stoffal and Jett Black both singled in the fifth. Stoffal, the designated hitter, went 1-for-1 with three walks.
In the other game Sunday, Salem Withnell eliminated Springfield 6-5. The Dodgers (17-17) will meet the Barbers (31-10) at 1 p.m. Monday in a loser-out contest.
Eugene;111;000;0;—;3;8;2
Docs;200;000;0;—;2;3;1
Proudfit, Langworthy (5) and Woodcook; Lamm, Anderson (7) and Six. W — Proudfit. L — Lamm (2-2). S — Langworthy. 2B — Vreim (E), Riley (E).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.