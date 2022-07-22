Since his playing days ended, Jeremiah Robbins has been all in as a baseball coach.
The 50-year-old, a 1990 graduate of Douglas High School in Winston who’s in his second stint as head coach of the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion team, has enjoyed success at the high school, college and Legion levels.
He guided both Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay and Douglas High for two seasons before heading to Monmouth to become the head coach of Western Oregon University, an NCAA Division II school. He coached the Wolves for seven seasons from 2006-12, compiling a record of 252-109 and leading them to five appearances in the NCAA West Regional.
Robbins moved to Lewiston, Idaho, to take over the Lewis-Clark State program, coaching the Warriors for six years from 2013-18 and went 270-71. They won NAIA national championships in 2015, ‘16 and ‘17 and were the runner-up twice.
Robbins is currently the head coach at Umpqua Community College, a Northwest Athletic Conference member that brought back its baseball program in 2020 following a 35-year absence. The Riverhawks finished 32-19 overall last spring, taking second in the South Region and hosting a super regional.
Robbins hasn’t had much down time since the beginning of the year, starting with UCC and transitioning over to Legion baseball in late May. He’s been in charge of the Legion program since 2019; he was an assistant coach for the Docs under Al Skinner from 1999-2002, then served as head coach for two seasons in 2003-04.
“It never ends, but it’s great,” Robbins said of the coaching schedule. “It’s been an up and down (Legion) season, but here we are. (Hosting the state tournament) is something we’ve known from day one. I like where we’re at heading into this thing ... we’ve got to get hot and stay hot for five days.”
Dr. Stewart’s takes a 20-17 record into the tournament, which starts Saturday and runs through Wednesday. Roseburg last won a Legion state title under Scott Shaver in 2010.
“We’re playing in a tough state tournament, and it’s going to be a dogfight,” Robbins said. “You’ve got to have some right bounces, get some tough calls that go your way. The big pieces of parameters what the game requires — timely hits, defense and pitching. If that happens, we can win the tournament.”
Robbins has fond memories of playing in the Legion program from 1988-90, the last two years with Dr. Stewart’s.
He played with the likes of Jamie Burke, Kevin Dahms, Chris Young, Pokey Fugate, Mike Gray, Chad Westphal, Chris Allhands, Kevin Shafer, Todd Black, Lynn Withers and Mike Bennett. Bill Taylor guided Dr. Stewart’s during those seasons.
The 1989 Docs finished 41-14, going 2-2 in the state tournament at Swede Johnson Stadium in Eugene. The 1990 club went 37-17, losing two games in the state tourney at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
Looking back at those experiences, Robbins remembers the friendships he made more than the win-loss records.
“Looking at our club this year as compared to when I played, we were closer as teammates,” he said. “There was no travel ball and we played against each other growing up. The friendships you built along the way and familiarity with your teammates, that was always cool.”
Robbins played on some talented teams at Douglas High, which were then coached by Dan Withers. Withers was UCC’s head baseball coach from 1976-85, before the program was dropped for financial reasons.
Robbins, a catcher, was a first-team all-state selection in Class AA as a senior in 1990, hitting .442 with 38 RBIs. The No. 2-ranked Trojans (24-4) were upset by Pleasant Hill in the first round of the state playoffs, losing 7-6 after taking a six-run lead.
The ’89 Trojans (25-4) reached the state championship game for the first time in school history, falling 10-1 to St. Helens on the artificial turf at Civic Stadium in Portland.
Robbins went on to play collegiately at College of the Redwoods, SWOCC and Western Oregon. He was an all-league catcher for WOU.
