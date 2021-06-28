MEDFORD — The Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team finished off play in the Coach K Memorial on Sunday with a 7-4 win against the River Park Eagles from Sacramento.
Logan Klopfenstein scattered eight hits over the seven innings and struck out two while walking none to earn his second pitching win of the season. It was his first complete game of the year.
The Docs pulled ahead 3-1 in the first inning thanks to a two-run double by Spencer Six. Roseburg (11-7) added a run in the second inning, but the Eagles rallied to the game with runs in the fourth and fifth.
The Docs pulled back ahead with a pair of runs in the fifth. Jace Stoffal scored on a wild pitch and Austin Anderson touched home after a passed ball.
Six, Stoffal and Dawson Gillespie each had two hits and an RBI in the game.
Roseburg finished the Coach K Memorial with a 4-1 record, all against teams from out of state.
Eagles;110;110;0;—;4;8;1
Docs;310;021;X;—;7;10;1
Edwards, Knapp (4), Meyer (5), Uharriet (6) and Christiansen; Klopfenstein and Six. W — Klopfenstein (2-1). L — Meyer. 2B — Frank (E), Harrison (E), Uharriet (E), Gillespie (DS), Six (DS). 3B — Lunsford (E), Malone (E).
