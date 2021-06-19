Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s managed just one hit in a 10-0 loss against Laces Baseball Academy to wrap up Day 3 of the Father’s Day Tournament on Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
“We got beat in all facets of the game. We didn’t pitch. We didn’t hit. You know, we just got to be better,” Docs coach Jeremiah Robbins said after the loss to the Washington-based team.
Camden Castanios and Jack Fenton combined to strike out 12 Docs hitters in the seven-inning contest. Meanwhile, Laces Baseball notched 13 hits against a trio of Roseburg pitchers.
Laces Baseball (12-5) pushed across a pair of runs in the first and stretched the lead to 5-0 in the fifth against Docs starter Austin Anderson.
Dr. Stewart’s reliever Dominic Tatone was touched up for the other five runs in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Keegan Agen led Laces Baseball, going 4-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI.
Tatone had a single in the second inning for the Docs’ only of the game, but Roseburg had chances to score. The Docs (3-4) were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
“We’ve got to compete better,” Robbins said. “We tip our hats to them, but our main area (of needed improvement) is competing as a team and kind of getting focused on what this team is about and becoming better human beings with the platform of baseball.”
Roseburg, the host team of the Father’s Day Tournament, is now 1-2 in tourney games and will need to win Saturday to keep its hopes alive of playing on Sunday as one of the top six teams in the standings.
Laces;200;031;4;—;10;13;1
Docs;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
Constanios, Fenton (6) and Smith; Anderson, Tatone (5), Black (7) and Burke. W — Castanios. L — Anderson (0-1). 2B — Smith (L), Agen (L).
