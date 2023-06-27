The Roseburg Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball team couldn't overcome late-game surges by Humboldt, California, as the visiting Eagles swept a nonleague doubleheader against the Docs on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Humboldt (15-7-1) claimed victories by 6-2 and 11-5 margins, scoring the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning of both contests.
Dr. Stewart's (7-8-1) will try to regroup before heading to Corvallis on Thursday to begin the four-day Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament.
The Docs took a 2-0 lead after two innings in the opener. Carson Dunn drove in Brooks Avery in the first inning and Drew Camp scored on a wild pitch in the second. That was all Dr. Stewart's managed to tally against the Eagles.
Humboldt pitchers Coley Ayala and Caden Vance held the Docs to just two hits.
The Eagles rallied to tie the game with a pair of runs in the fourth inning off of Docs' starter Evan Corbin and the game remained even until the sixth when Cayden Lee gave Humboldt a 3-2 advantage on a single off of Roseburg reliever Logan Anderson.
Humboldt tacked on three more runs off of Anderson in the seventh inning, while the Docs went down in order in the sixth and seventh innings.
It was a somewhat similar story in Game 2.
After Dr. Stewart's rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game at 5-5 in the fourth inning, the Eagles once again scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and held on for the win.
Camp threw two strong innings out of the bullpen for the Docs, but was tagged with the tie-breaking run before exiting after the sixth.
The Eagles added five runs in the seventh off of Sebastian Watson.
The loss spoiled a strong offensive performance for Roseburg, which had 12 hits led by Avery and Kade Johnson, who both went 3-for-4.
Collins and Matt Letter were each 3-for-4 for Humboldt.
The Eagles will head to Eugene on Thursday for the start of the Papa's Pizza Invitational.
First Game
Eagles;000;201;3;—;6;5;1
Dr. Stewart's;110;000;0;—;2;2;2
Ayala, Vance (6) and Coleman; Corbin, Anderson (6) and Hubbard. W — Ayala. L — Anderson (0-2). Sv — Vance.
Second Game
Eagles;311;001;5;—;11;12;3
Dr. Stewart's;022;100;0;—;5;12;3
Thomas, Bommelyn (2), Coleman (2), Collins (3), Bode (6) and Ayala; Siewell, Camp (5), Watson (7) and Burke. W — Collins. L — Camp (0-2). Sv — Bode. 2B — Collins 2 (E), Corbin (DS). 3B — Lee 2 (E), K. Johnson (DS).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
