Loggers come up short against Phoenix in Ashland Tournament, 5-4

DONOVAN BRINK
The News-Review

Jun 21, 2023

ASHLAND — Phoenix rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for a 5-4 win over the Bowers Industrial Loggers at the Ashland tournament which concluded Sunday.

The Loggers had seven hits in the game compared to just three for Phoenix, but also committed five errors on defense and left eight runners on base.

Danner Wertz went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Loggers, Nate Younce had two hits and scored a run, and Tanner Swearingen doubled and recorded an RBI for Bowers Industrial.

The Loggers are scheduled to compete in the Von Klein Classic at Sheldon High School in Eugene beginning Friday.

Loggers;002;101;0;—;4;7;5
Phoenix;010;130;x;—;5;3;3

Gardner, Burke (4), Hamilton (6) and Wertz; S. Shilts, Baynard (7) and Bourdon. W — Shilts. L — Burke. Sv — Baynard. 2B — Swearingen (L), S. Shilts (P). 3B — J. Shilts (P).

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
