Loggers lose three games in Fourth of July Tournament

The Bowers Industrial Loggers American Legion baseball team dropped three games in the Fourth of July Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.

The Loggers lost 18-0 to Humboldt, California, 12-0 to Salem and 5-1 to the North Medford Mavericks. The first two contests were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Bowers Industrial only managed four hits against Humboldt, with Trace Esterbrook going 2-for-3. Ezra Wright had the lone hit for the Loggers versus Salem.

Danner Wertz was 2-for-3 for Bowers against North Medford. The Loggers left 10 runners on base in the game.

The Loggers are scheduled to end the tourney against Salem at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Friday's Games
Humboldt;403;92;—;18;10;2
Loggers;000;00;—;0;4;7

Lopez, Jewell (3), Payton (5) and Reiman; Standley, Boe (4), Allen (4) and Wertz. W — Lopez. L — Standley.

Salem;601;14;—;12;8;0
Loggers;000;00;—;0;1;5

Rasmussen, Livingston (5) and Moyer; Black, Hamilton (5), Younce (5) and Young, Allen (5). W — Rasmussen. L — Black. 2B — Livingston (S), Rolfe (S), Quintero (S).

Saturday's Game
N. Medford;102;010;1;—;5;2;2
Loggers;000;001;0;—;1;3;1

Rayburn, Faust (5) and Newberg; T. Sprague, Gardner (3) and Young. W — Rayburn. L — Sprague.
