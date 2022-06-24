The Bowers Industrial Loggers erupted for eight runs over the second and third innings in an 11-1 victory over fellow Roseburg American Legion competitor Dr. Randol’s Crowns Thursday evening at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
The Loggers scored five runs in the second inning and added eight in the third. Tye Waldron, who recently completed his sophomore season at Douglas High School, smacked a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
The contest was the third of the season between the Legion program’s developmental clubs, with the Loggers holding a 2-1 edge. The Crowns were scheduled to play just one game Thursday, but the Loggers’ opponent — Brookings — pulled out of the tournament on short notice and Dr. Randol’s stepped in.
“We’re always looking to develop,” Crowns coach Nathan Williams said. “It’s not about success right now. We’re just trying to make them the best players they can be in the future.”
Having already played four games this week, Williams joked that there would be something of an open tryout for pitchers throughout the weekend.
“If you have a pulse, you’ve got a chance to throw,” Williams said.
The Loggers got an excellent pitching performance from Tygue Barron, fresh off of his sophomore season at Umpqua Valley Christian. Barron limited the Crowns to just one unearned run in the third inning, scattering six hits while inducing a number of groundball outs.
Paxton Burke, Tauj Flora, Trenton Rabuck and Dan St. Clair each had run-scoring singles during the Loggers’ five-run second, while Luke Robbins and Flora hit RBI singles in a three-run third. The Loggers added three runs in the fifth, with St. Clair driving home Flora before Waldron’s double ended the game.
“These kids are eager to learn,” Loggers head coach Josh Robbins said. “They work hard, and they love to play baseball. They’re ready to go.
“We haven’t even reached the heart of the season,” Robbins said, noting Thursday’s game was just his team’s fifth of the season. “The ‘dog days of summer’ are starting with this tournament.”
Those days continued Friday, when the Loggers were scheduled to face North Medford at 4 p.m. and the Crowns slated to take on Springfield at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dr. Randol’s is set to face Willamette at 4 p.m., with the Loggers taking on Sheldon at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Randol’s 001 00 — 1 6 2
Loggers 053 03 — 11 9 2
Anderson, Austin (2), Curlin (3) and Geiger; Barron and L. Robbins. W — L. Robbins. L — Anderson. 2B — Barron (L), Waldon (L).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.