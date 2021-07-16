Loggers fell behind in the third inning, regrouped and regained the lead in the fourth on its way to an 11-7 baseball win over North Douglas on Thursday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Josh Robbins, who completed his eligibility for Umpqua Community College last spring and will play at Eastern Oregon University next season, is the head coach of Loggers.
“It was rough early (tonight),” said Robbins, who’s the nephew of Dr. Stewart’s and UCC head coach Jeremiah Robbins. “Lots of walks. But we seemed to have an answer every time they scored. Our pitching and defense have been spotty at times, but we can flat out hit the baseball.”
North Douglas, guided by Jeff Davis, finished with 13 hits and Loggers (9-8 overall) stroked 11.
Daniel Withers and Mikey Bosley both went 2-for-3 for Loggers, and Ty Haynes had two hits in four at-bats. Judah Sensabaugh and Bosley hit triples.
Brevin Harrison replaced Ethan Bruton on the mound in the third and pitched 4 2/3 solid innings to pick up the decision. Harrison allowed five hits with eight strikeouts, two walks and one hit batter.
“(Harrison) did a good job,” Josh Robbins said.
Loggers’ 15-man roster is comprised of players from Roseburg and Umpqua Valley Christian high schools.
“It’s been incredible. This is a good group of kids,” Josh Robbins said of his first coaching experience. “These kids are young with the game of baseball, but the improvement has been night and day since we got them at the beginning of the summer.
“It’s been a tale of two teams. Some days they compete their butts off, and other days they don’t want to be there. That’s something they’ve had to learn.”
Josh Robbins plans on coaching once he’s done with his college career.
Trenton Rabuck had two hits and three RBIs, and Tristan Kane added two hits for the Warriors.
Loggers is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Brookings Tuesday.
N. Douglas 024 000 010 — 7 13 1
Loggers 202 312 01x — 11 11 1
Spear, Kane (5), Rabuck (8) and Rabuck, Reed (8); Bruton, Harrison (3), Withers (8) and Sensabaugh, Robbins (6). W — Harrison. L — Spear. 2B — Kane (ND), St. Clair (L). 3B — Rabuck (ND), Bosley (L), Sensabaugh (L).
