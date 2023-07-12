The Bowers Industrial Loggers American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from Cottage Grove on Tuesday, winning 12-11 and 17-2 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Loggers, trailing 11-7, scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the opener. Nate Younce was 3-for-3, Danner Wertz went 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Dylan Standley and Payson Burke each knocked in a pair of runs.
In Game 2, Bowers Industrial took a 12-0 lead after three innings and never looked back. Brady Greer was 3-for-3 with a double, while Jayden Williams went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, walk, three runs and three RBIs. Mason Young knocked in three runs.
Trace Esterbrook was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts and three walks over three innings.
Loggers is scheduled to travel to Cottage Grove Friday for a doubleheader, beginning at 4 p.m.
First Game
C. Grove;203;105;—;11;4;4
Loggers;210;405;—;12;10;0
Elijah, Nolan (5) and Andrew; Burke, Younce (3), Williams (6), Greer (6), Esterbrook (6) and Wertz. W — Esterbrook. L — Nolan. 2B — Nolan (CG), Elijah (CG), Wertz (L). 3B — Wertz (L).
Second Game
C. Grove;000;11;—;2;3;4
Loggers;534;5x;—;17;10;2
Nolan, Kellen (1), Colton (3), Felix (4) and Elijah, Nolan (3); Esterbrook, Allen (4) and P. Sprague. W — Esterbrook. L — Nolan. 2B — Nolan (CG), Gardner (L), Greer (L). Williams (L). 3B — Williams (L).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
