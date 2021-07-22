Roseburg Loggers swept Cascade Christian in a doubleheader on Wednesday, winning 7-5 and 6-1 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Loggers (11-8) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead in the first game. Brooks Avery put Roseburg ahead with a two-run single.
Judah Sensabaugh went 2-for-4 with a double for Loggers.
Daniel Withers turned in a complete-game pitching effort in Game 2, allowing four hits and one earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Kevin Shaver was 2-for-2, Dane St. Clair went 2-for-3 and Heath King contributed a two-run triple for Loggers.
“It was very pleasing to watch what they did today,” Loggers coach Josh Robbins said. “This is the first day they’ve competed for all 14 innings. They were playing loose.”
Loggers is scheduled to play a twin bill at North Medford at noon Sunday.
First Game
C. Christian 001 121 0 — 5 12 1
Loggers 200 014 x — 7 6 0
Waits, Stofflet (5), Wallace (6) and Thompson; Harrison, Shaver (5) and Robbins. W — Shaver. L — Stofflet. 2B — Thompson 2 (CC), Waits (CC), Sensabaugh (L). 3B — Wallace (CC). HR — Shields (CC).
Second Game
C. Christian 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
Loggers 210 300 x — 6 7 0
Thompson, Knipps (3) and Wallace; Withers and Shaver. W — Withers. L — Shaver. 2B — Wallace (CC). 3B — King (L).
