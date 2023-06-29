CORVALLIS — Evan Martin drove in three runs, including a pair in a critical three-run seventh inning, to help the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's beat the Mid-Coast Dungies 6-3 to begin play in the Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament on Thursday at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
Martin plated the first run of the game with a two-out single in the third. Docs catcher Knox Hubbard followed with a two-run double to give Roseburg a 3-0.
Mid-Coast (2-11) rallied for two runs off Docs' starter Kade Johnson in the home half of the third. The Dungies tied the game in the fifth inning with an unearned run off a missed throw back to the mound.
The Docs (8-8-1) loaded the bases to begin the seventh inning against Dungies' reliever Caleb Malloy. Mid-Coast went to reliever Baron Delameter, who promptly recorded back-to-back outs and nearly pitched the Dungies out of the jam.
The Docs retook the lead on a bases loaded walk to Carson Dunn and Martin gave Roseburg some breathing room with a two-run single to center field.
Martin finished the game going 2-for-4 for the Docs. Hubbard was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Parker Burke came out of the bullpen to relieve Johnson in the fifth inning and picked up the win. He allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings and started a double play to record the final two outs of the game.
Dr. Stewart's will continue play in the tournament on Friday against Boss Baseball from Bend. Boss beat the Dallas Dirtbags 8-7 in the first game of the tourney.
First pitch between the Docs and Boss Friday is slated for 4 p.m.
Dr. Stewart's;003;000;3;—;6;4;4
Mid-Coast;002;010;0;—;3;6;0
K. Johnson, Burke (5) and Hubbard; Tan. Kraushaar, Malloy (6), Delameter (7) and K. Bruns. W — Burke (1-0). L — Malloy. 2B — Hubbard (DS), Rogers (MC).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
