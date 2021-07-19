MEDFORD — Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s was two outs away from winning at least a share of the American Legion Area 4 league title on Sunday, but the Medford Mustangs snatched the victory away with a monumental seventh inning rally in Game 1 and ultimately swept the doubleheader to claim the league title outright.
Medford (41-12, 11-5 Area 4) recorded five straight hits with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to overcome a 6-2 deficit and win the opener 7-6. The Mustangs got a walk-off single from Gavin Schmidt.
Schmidt then took the mound in Game 2 and allowed just five hits to the Docs in a complete-game 9-0 victory that put Medford one game ahead of Eugene for the league title.
Roseburg (28-15, 9-7) jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first game behind three home runs. Spencer Six hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Jett Black smacked his team-best third homer of the season to plate two runs in the third.
Logan Klopfenstein added a solo homer in the fourth inning to put the Docs up 6-2.
Austin Anderson had been holding Medford in control after taking over on the mound for starter Evan Corbin in the second inning. Corbin appeared to leave with forearm tightness, which forced him to exit early in his previous start.
Anderson had allowed just one hit over 4 1/3 innings, but Medford got hot in its final at-bats. A leadoff double by Cody Borraggine got things started. Dr. Stewart’s recorded an out on a fly ball to center field, but back-to-back singles by Tanner Douglas and Eli Westrick forced Anderson out of the game.
Black took over with the Docs leading 6-3 and needing just two outs for the win. He proceeded to give up a triple and a double to tie the game and then Schmidt drove in the game-winning run with a sharp grounder past third base.
The disappointment from the loss appeared to carry over to the second game as the Docs committed five errors and never really threatened to put a run on the board.
Despite the disappointing finish to the season, Roseburg still qualifies for the AAA State Tournament as the host team. The Docs will be off until their first round game on Saturday.
Twelve teams will travel to Roseburg to compete at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. Single-elimination play-in round games start on Friday, with the winners advancing to the first round of the state tournament.
Medford received an automatic berth in the first round as the Area 4 champion. Eugene finished second and Springfield took third. Both teams will take part in the play-in round.
The state tournament will culminate with a championship game on July 28. The Oregon winner will travel to Gillette, Wyoming, to take part in the American Legion Northwest Regional.
First Game
Docs;212;100;0;—;6;8;1
Medford;110;000;5;—;7;8;0
Corbin, Anderson (2), Black (7) and Six; Newmann and Robbins. W — Newmann. L — Black (3-1). 2B — Watson (DS), Westrick (M), Borraggine (M), Robbins (M). 3B — Horsley (M). HR — Six (DS), Black (DS), Klopfenstein (DS).
Second Game
Docs;000;000;0;—;0;5;5
Medford;500;112;X;—;9;7;0
Tatone, Withers (6) and Six; Schmidt and Robbins. W — Schmidt. L — Tatone (3-4). 2B — Stoffal (DS).
