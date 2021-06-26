GRANTS PASS — Day three of the Coach K Memorial tournament started with a gutty win for the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s, but the team wilted in the Saturday afternoon heat to finish the day with a split against a pair of northern Califorina teams.
The Docs (10-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to comeback for a 5-3 win over the Chico Nuts (17-3-2). Roseburg belted the ball around the Reinhart Volunteer Park in Grants Pass. Of the team’s six hits, five were for extra bases, including two triples.
Jace Stoffal allowed two runs on two hits in a five-inning start, but exited the game with the Docs down 2-1. The offense bailed him out and the bullpen picked up the win. Mason Delcollo earned his first win with an inning of relief and Jett Black picked up the save with three outs in the seventh.
Roseburg faced the Humboldt Eagles in their second game of the day and trailed 4-2 after four innings, as the mid-day temperatures climbed into the 90s.
The Eagles (5-9) caught fire for a 16-run inning in the top of the fifth and pulled away for a 20-4 victory. Three Docs pitchers faced 21 batters in the frame and combined to allow nine hits and three walks. The Roseburg defense also contributed five errors.
Dawson Gillespie was 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the loss and Sebastian Watson also had a multi-hit day with a pair of singles.
The loss for Dr. Stewart’s snapped a three-game winning streak.
The Docs are scheduled to finish out the Coach K Memorial tournament with a single game against the River Park Eagles on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at US Cellular Field in Medford.
First Game
Chico 000 200 1 — 3 3 1
Docs 001 004 X — 5 6 1
Kucich and Andrews. Stoffal, Delcollo (6), Black (7) and Six. W — Delcollo (1-0). L — Kucich. S — Black (1). 2B — York (C), Cervantes (C), Six (D), Black (D), Anderson (D). 3B — Takahashi (D), Tatone (D).
Second game
Humboldt 000 4(16) — 20 14 3
Docs 010 12 — 4 8 7
Bode, Sorenson (4) and Rogers. Withers, Delcollo (5), Johnson (5), Takahashi (5) and Burke, Hubbard. W — Bode. L — Withers (0-2). 2B — Vance (H), Nichols (H), Johnson (H), Letter (H), Morris (H), Rogers (H). HR — Gillespie (D).
