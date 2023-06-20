Dakota Chun’s two-run home run over the right field wall capped off a dominant performance by Moundtime, which beat the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s 14-3 Sunday in the third-place game of the Docs’ Father’s Day Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Chun’s blast was the exclamation point of an offensive onslaught by the Hillsboro-based ball club which began after a 20-minute rain delay in the middle of the third inning.
Moundtime led 3-0 after two innings, but Dr. Stewart’s rallied with two runs in the top of the third on a single by Evan Martin which scored Brooks Avery and a groundout by Daniel Withers which scored Kade Johnson.
The third inning was delayed nearly 20 minutes by a moderate rain and, when that inning resumed, Moundtime’s bats erupted.
The Hillsboro squad scored eight runs off Docs reliever Parker Burke, highlighted by a two-run single from Kadin Kingsbury, who had a team-high four RBIs for Moundtime.
Trailing 11-2 entering the fourth, the Docs got one run back when Sebastian Watson tripled to score Andrew Camp with two outs. But in the bottom of the fifth, Chun’s homer capped a three-run inning and invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
Watson was the only Roseburg batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-2.
Moundtime’s Nigel Fahland went 3-for-4 and scored three times while stealing three bases. Chun was 3-for-4 with five RBIs. On the mound, Cooper Weygandt earned the win, scattering five hits while striking out six.
The Docs (5-6-1 overall) are idle until Friday, when they will host the Post 20 Dirtbags of Dallas in a nonleague doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
Dr. Stewart’s 002 10 — 3 5 1
Moundtime 128 03 — 14 14 1
Collins, Burke (3), Anderson (3) and Hubbard; Weygandt and Chun. W — Weygandt. L — Collins. 2B — Chun (M), Rice (M). 3B — Watson (DS). HR — Chun (M).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
