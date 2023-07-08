When it comes to dealing with the Medford Mustangs, the Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s can’t seem to catch a break.
The Mustangs rallied from a three-run deficit to win the opener, then jumped out to a big lead early in the nightcap to sweep the Docs 9-6 and 6-3 in an American Legion baseball Area 4 doubleheader Friday night at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Medford (21-10, 7-1 Area 4) scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for the opening-game win, then jumped on top of Roseburg with five first-inning runs to get the upper hand in the nightcap.
Two nights after getting swept by the Mustangs in Medford, the Docs came out with the hot hand in the opener, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take early control.
Brooks Avery got Roseburg rolling right off the bat — literally — with a leadoff double to right field, scored on a single by Carson Dunn, and Kade Johnson tripled off the center field wall to score Dunn. Daniel Withers reached on a two-base throwing error by Medford third baseman Owen Thompson, scoring Johnson to post Dr. Stewart’s to a 3-0 lead.
The Docs (12-13-1, 3-5) got a boost on the mound from Tristan Ledbetter, who held Medford in check for most of his effort, allowing just one baserunner through the first three innings and finally yielding his first hit, an RBI double by Thompson, in the fourth inning.
Ledbetter threw six innings before giving way to Docs reliever Parker Burke in the seventh looking to get the save and seal a win.
Instead, the Mustangs threw a stick of dynamite at Burke’s earned run average.
Medford’s first seven batters reached base in the top of the seventh with five scoring, the Mustangs taking an 8-6 lead with no outs before Docs head coach Eric Savage had to pull Burke from the mound. Medford would add another run off reliever Logan Anderson — a run also charged to Burke — before closing out the Mustangs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Withers hit a leadoff single and scored on a fielder’s choice by Anderson, but Roseburg was unable to put together a serious threat of a rally.
Ledbetter ended up with a no-decision in the loss, going six innings while allowing three runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking three.
Dominic Daffron, who come on in relief of Medford starter Beau Aldrich, got the pitching victory for the Mustangs.
The second game started just as the first game ended, with Medford sending 10 batters to the plate in the first inning against Dr. Stewart’s starter Drew Camp and scoring five runs on four hits, which included a three-run double by Ryan Hill.
Medford led 6-0 before Dr. Stewart’s got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Cole Collins and a sacrifice fly from Avery.
Roseburg pulled within 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Dunn walked, stole second and scored on a single by Withers. A walk to Knox Hubbard gave Roseburg runners on first and second with one out, but Medford reliever Hunter Schwenk ended the threat with a strikeout and groundball out to first to pick up the save.
Withers led the Docs at the plate, going 5-for-7 combined in the two games with two runs scored and an RBI.
In the opener, Carson Dunn and Sebastian Watson each had two hits. The Docs left nine runners on base in the nightcap.
Dr. Stewart’s, in the grips of a four-game losing streak, will attempt to get back into the win column with an Area 4 doubleheader at Grants Pass Monday.
First Game
Medford 000 111 6 — 9 12 4
Dr. Stewart’s 301 110 1 — 7 11 1
Aldrich, Daffron (4) and Havey; Ledbetter, Burke (7), Anderson (7) and Hubbard. W — Daffron. L — Burke. 2B — Thompson 2 (M), Havey (M), Avery (DS). 3B — Johnson (DS).
Second Game
Medford 501 000 0 — 6 6 0
Dr. Stewart’s 000 200 1 — 3 6 1
Rhoden, Schwenk (5) and Havey; Camp, Collins (5) and Hubbard. W — Rhoden. L — Camp. Sv — Schwenk. 2B — Wallace (M), Horsley (M), Hill (M).
