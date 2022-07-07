League play has never been an easy road for Southern Oregon American Legion baseball teams.
A four-game league-opening series against the Medford Mustangs was especially difficult for the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s.
After a pair of lopsided losses on the road against the Mustangs on Wednesday, the Docs suffered two more at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Thursday, 7-1 and 7-2.
The losses have stretched a season-worst losing streak to five games for Roseburg (15-12, 0-4 Area 4). Medford (21-5, 4-0) is now 7-0 against the Docs this summer.
Medford once again used strong pitching and hot bats to take care of business against the Docs.
In Game 1, starting pitcher Owen Thompson limited Roseburg to just two hits in a complete-game victory. He struck out six and walked three over the course of seven innings.
Roseburg’s lone run came in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Eli Jacobs. Justin Jenks had the first hit for the Docs in the fifth inning.
Medford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Dr. Stewart’s starter Ever Lamm. Cameron Sewell drove in a run with a triple and later scored on a double by Jace Miller.
The Mustangs added another run in the fourth on a single by Cody Borraggine, who later drove in two more runs with a double in the sixth. Miller also drove in a run in the sixth inning with a double.
Miller and Borraggine led the Mustangs with three hits apiece.
Lamm gave up 13 hits and seven runs over six innings of work for the Docs, striking out four and walking two.
It was more of the same in Game 2. Medford scored early, taking a 4-0 lead through two innings.
Sewell drove in the first run with a single, but a fielding error in left field provided him with enough time to also come all the way around and score. Kaleb Long and Borraggine had RBIs in the second inning for the Mustangs.
Roseburg scored in the fifth inning on a single by Kade Johnson, but that’s as close as the Docs would get as Medford scored in the sixth and added two more runs in the seventh.
Borraggine picked up the win for Medford, pitching 6 1/3 innings. He also helped pace the Mustangs’ offense with a pair of hits. Sewell also had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Medford dominated the four-game series against Roseburg, The Mustangs outhit the Docs 50-20.
Roseburg will next try to rebound with a weekend of home nonleague contests. Up first, the Salem-Withnell Dodgers visit Champion Car Wash Field on Friday for a nine-inning game. The contest will get underway at 5 p.m.
Game 1
Medford 200 104 0 — 7 13 1
Roseburg 000 000 1 — 1 2 0
Thompson and Robbins; Lamm, Jenks (7) and Burke. W — Thompson. L — Lamm (3-2). 2B — Borraggine (M), Miller 2 (M), Robbins (M). 3B — Sewell (M).
Game 2
Medford 220 001 2 — 7 8 1
Roseburg 000 010 1 — 2 8 4
Borraggine, King (7) and Robbins; B. Withers and Hubbard. W — Borraggine. L — B. Withers (0-2). 2B — Thompson (M), Rutigliano (M), Long (M), K. Johnson (R), Dunn (R). 3B — Dunn (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.