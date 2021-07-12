NORTH BEND — Roseburg Dr. Randol's was swept by North Coos in an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday, losing 6-5 and 17-3 at Clyde Allen Field.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Waterfront scored the winning run on an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh innings in the opener. Tristan Ledbetter had a quality start for the Crowns (9-9), allowing four hits and four runs (no earned) with eight strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
Russell Lounsbury went 3-for-4 and Bryce Swain was 2-for-4 for Dr. Randol's, which outhit the Waterfront 12-6 but stranded nine baserunners.
"Our youth kind of showed (in the first game)," Crowns coach Bret Prock said. "We had some missed opportunities."
In Game 2, North Coos pushed over eight runs in the fourth inning to blow the contest open. Lounsbury had two of the Crowns' three hits, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Dr. Randol's will meet Loggers in a twin bill Tuesday, beginning at 10 a.m.
First Game
Crowns;003;011;0;—;5;12;3
N. Coos;201;101;1;—;6;6;4
Ledbetter, Simonson (6) and Lounsbury; Peters, Erickson (5) and Garcia. W — Peters. L — Simonson. 2B — Lounsbury (DR), Williams (NC).
Second Game
Crowns;003;00;—;3;3;2
N. Coos;144;8x;—;17;13;2
Sparks, Palm (3), McGarvey (4) and Lounsbury, McKnight (3); Newsum, Garcia (3) and Brock. W — Newsum. L — Sparks. 2B — Erickson (NC), Wheeling (NC).
