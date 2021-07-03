EUGENE — Dr. Stewart's head coach Jeremiah Robbins loved the resiliency of his Roseburg American Legion baseball team on a hot Saturday afternoon at Sheldon High School.
The Docs trailed by two entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but responded with eight runs over the next two frames and defeated NW Star Academy 14-8 in a pool game of the Papa's Pizza Tournament.
Dr. Stewart's (19-8 overall) finished 4-1 in pool play and will face an opponent to be determined at 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Sunday at Swede Johnson Stadium, with a possible opportunity to play two games.
"I loved the way we competed today," Robbins said. "It was a little back and forth, but our guys kept swinging it. That was one of our best offensive games of the season. We're dog tired, but the guys got big knocks when we needed them."
Austin Anderson led the Docs' 14-hit attack, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Anderson, a pitcher who played for Robbins at Umpqua Community College last spring, hit a two-run triple in the first inning and added a solo home run — his first of the season — in the third.
"He's a big, strong kid," Robbins said. "He hasn't hit for over two years, but he's a competitor. We hope that carries over to the mound."
Sebastian Watson, Dominic Tatone and Jett Black all went 2-for-3 for Dr. Stewart's. Watson scored two runs, and Tatone and Black each had two RBIs.
"The guys picked up each other," Robbins said.
Logan Klopfenstein was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits and eight runs with four strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Black relieved and retired all six of the batters he faced, fanning three.
The Docs' opponent Sunday will be determined by late Saturday games involving the Eugene Challengers.
Star Academy;202;040;0;—;8;8;4
Dr. Stewart's;402;044;x;—;14;14;2
Wong, Dirk (5) and Porter; Klopfenstein, Black (6) and Hubbard. W — Klopfenstein. L — Wong. 2B — Kurdy (NSA), Dechard (NSA), Marshall (NSA), Black (DS), Tatone (DS), Hubbard (DS). 3B — Anderson (DS). HR — Anderson (DS).
