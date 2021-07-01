Eugene Ole Athletics scored six runs in the top of the third inning and went on to defeat the Dr. Randol's Crowns 11-1 in five innings Thursday on the first day of the Fourth of July American Legion Baseball Tournament at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Kaden Allen had the lone hit for the Crowns (4-4) with a single in the fourth inning. Dr. Randol's scored the first run of the game in the first when Logan Anderson drew a walk with one out, Ty Hellenthal was hit by a pitch, Waylon McKnight walked and Tygue Barron had an RBI groundout.
Coach Bret Prock was pleased with the pitching of Tristan Ledbetter. The sophomore-to-be at Douglas High School gave up six runs (all unearned) and three hits with two strikeouts and three walks over three innings. The Crowns committed all three of their errors in the third inning.
Dr. Randol's will play Loggers at 6 p.m. Friday. Loggers edged Pleasant Hill 6-5 in their tourney opener.
Ole Athletics;006;14;—;11;7;0
Dr. Randol's;100;00;—;1;1;3
Higson, Hazen (1), Casarez (5) and Greene; Ledbetter, Sparks (4) and McKnight. W — Hazen. L — Ledbetter. 2B — Prescott (O). 3B — Gottfried (O).
