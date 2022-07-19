Oregon Class AAA State American Legion baseball champions The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2021 — Eugene2020 — No tournament,COVID2019 — Medford2018 — Medford2017 — Medford2016 — Medford2015 — Medford2014 — Medford2013 — Salem Post 582012 — Eugene2011 — Salem2010 — Roseburg2009 — Corvallis2008 — Medford2007 — Medford2006 — Salem2005 — Salem2004 — Salem2003 — Corvallis2002 — Portland2001 — Salem2000 — Klamath Falls1999 — Eugene1998 — Beaverton1997 — Medford1996 — Klamath Falls1995 — Medford1994 — Salem1993 — Medford1992 — Medford1991 — Medford1990 — Corvallis1989 — Portland1988 — Salem1987 — Klamath Falls 1986 — Roseburg1985 — Eugene1984 — Roseburg1983 — Medford1982 — Medford1981 — Roseburg1980 — Roseburg1979 — Milton-Freewater1978 — Corvallis1977 — Corvallis1976 — Medford1975 — Portland1974 — Klamath Falls1973 — Portland1972 — Portland1971 — Roseburg1970 — Corvallis1969 — Portland1968 — Klamath Falls1967 — Klamath Falls1966 — Klamath Falls1965 — Portland1964 — Klamath Falls1963 — Roseburg1962 — Roseburg1961 — Roseburg1960 — Klamath Falls1959 — Roseburg1958 — Bend1957 — Portland1956 — Roseburg1955 — The Dalles1954 — Albany1953 — Salem1952 — Salem1951 — Portland Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Salem American Legion Sport Roseburg Baseball Medford Aaa Portland Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Tuck’s Place: home to crafts, food and drink Roseburg woman on ballot for Oregon governor in November Music Off Central ignites Sutherlin summer Full Bar: Roseburg's newest golf course Bar Run Golf & RV opens its complete course Annamarie Young TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings SKLIP A.I. Will Now Help People Identify Skin Cancer at Home Sterling Organization Acquires Portland, Oregon, Shopping Center, the Pointe at Bridgeport Department of Human Services opens sensory room in Roseburg Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend
