2020 — No tournament, COVID
2019 — Medford
2018 — Medford
2017 — Medford
2016 — Medford
2015 — Medford
2014 — Medford
2013 — Salem Post 58
2012 — Eugene
2011 — Salem
2010 — Roseburg
2009 — Medford
2008 — Medford
2007 — Medford
2006 — Salem
2005 — Salem
2004 — Salem
2003 — Corvallis
2002 — Portland
2001 — Salem
2000 — Klamath Falls
1999 — Eugene
1998 — Beaverton
1997 — Medford
1996 — Klamath Falls
1995 — Medford
1994 — Salem
1993 — Medford
1992 — Medford
1991 — Medford
1990 — Corvallis
1989 — Portland
1988 — Salem
1987 — Klamath Falls
1986 — Roseburg
1985 — Eugene
1984 — Roseburg
1983 — Medford
1982 — Medford
1981 — Roseburg
1980 — Roseburg
1979 — Milton-Freewater
1978 — Corvallis
1977 — Corvallis
1976 — Medford
1975 — Portland
1974 — Klamath Falls
1973 — Portland
1972 — Portland
1971 — Roseburg
1970 — Corvallis
1969 — Portland
1968 — Klamath Falls
1967 — Klamath Falls
1966 — Klamath Falls
1965 — Portland
1964 — Klamath Falls
1963 — Roseburg
1962 — Roseburg
1961 — Roseburg
1960 — Klamath Falls
1959 — Roseburg
1958 — Bend
1957 — Portland
1956 — Roseburg
1955 — The Dalles
1954 — Albany
1953 — Salem
1952 — Salem
1951 — Portland
