2020 — No tournament, COVID

2019 — Medford

2018 — Medford

2017 — Medford

2016 — Medford

2015 — Medford

2014 — Medford

2013 — Salem Post 58

2012 — Eugene

2011 — Salem

2010 — Roseburg

2009 — Medford

2008 — Medford

2007 — Medford

2006 — Salem

2005 — Salem

2004 — Salem

2003 — Corvallis

2002 — Portland

2001 — Salem

2000 — Klamath Falls

1999 — Eugene

1998 — Beaverton

1997 — Medford

1996 — Klamath Falls

1995 — Medford

1994 — Salem

1993 — Medford

1992 — Medford

1991 — Medford

1990 — Corvallis

1989 — Portland

1988 — Salem

1987 — Klamath Falls

1986 — Roseburg

1985 — Eugene

1984 — Roseburg

1983 — Medford

1982 — Medford

1981 — Roseburg

1980 — Roseburg

1979 — Milton-Freewater

1978 — Corvallis

1977 — Corvallis

1976 — Medford

1975 — Portland

1974 — Klamath Falls

1973 — Portland

1972 — Portland

1971 — Roseburg

1970 — Corvallis

1969 — Portland

1968 — Klamath Falls

1967 — Klamath Falls

1966 — Klamath Falls

1965 — Portland

1964 — Klamath Falls

1963 — Roseburg

1962 — Roseburg

1961 — Roseburg

1960 — Klamath Falls

1959 — Roseburg

1958 — Bend

1957 — Portland

1956 — Roseburg

1955 — The Dalles

1954 — Albany

1953 — Salem

1952 — Salem

1951 — Portland

