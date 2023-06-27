FLORENCE — The Pepsi Bottlecaps scored 27 runs on 27 hits while rolling to an American Leagion Class A baseball doubleheader sweep of the Florence Sandblasters at Siuslaw High School Monday.
Pepsi won the first game 14-5 and the second 13-7. The Bottlecaps scored runs in 12 of the 14 total innings played.
In the opener, Pepsi had 14 hits as a team, with eight players batting their way on base. Caden Reigard led the hit parade, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs.
Tyler Haynes had two hits, including a triple, and scored three times. Kash Richardson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of runs batted in, while Brevin Harrison and Kevin Shaver recorded two hits each.
Richardson had three of the Bottlecaps' 13 hits in the nightcap, including a double and driving in two runs. Tyler Waldron went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases, and Rylee Cheney was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored three times.
Fletcher Coleman drove in three runs for Pepsi, while Tyler Haynes tripled and crossed home plate three times. On the mound, Sean Simonson earned the win by pitching three innings of hitless ball.
While the offense was strong, Pepsi struggled on defense with nine errors in the doubleheader. The Sandblasters also committed nine errors.
The Bottlecaps travel to Coos Bay for a doubleheader against South Coos at 3 p.m. at Marshfield High School Wednesday.
First Game
Pepsi;132;411;2;—;14;14;4
Florence;201;200;0;—;5;4;3
Harrison, King (3), Miller (6) and Shaver; Nilles, Sissel (3), Murphy (5) and Sissel, Jensen-Norman (3). W — Harrison. L — Nilles. 2B — Richardson 2 (P), Reynolds (F). 3B — Haynes (P)
Second Game
Pepsi;204;021;4;—;13;13;5
Florence;010;002;4;—;7;7;6
Simonson, Kallinger (4), Richardson (7) and Reed; Jensen-Norman, R. Murphy (4), A. Murphy (6) and Sissel. W — Simonson. L — Jensen-Norman. 2B — Waldron (P), Richardson (P), Harrison (P). 3B — Haynes (P), Cheney (P), Reynolds (F).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
