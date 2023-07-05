The Pepsi Bottlecaps continued their recent run of good baseball, jumping on Dr. Randol's early and beating the Crowns 10-4 in a nonleague American Legion Class A baseball game Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Bottlecaps (16-6 overall) improved their season record against the Crowns to 3-1.
"Knock on wood, we're playing some good baseball right now," Pepsi skipper Justin Bennett said. "We're on a little bit of a role. Coming back and beating Ole's (North Eugene) at our place was a confidence boost."
The Bottlecaps got a solid start on the mound from Brevin Harrison and spotted their pitcher a 6-0 lead after three innings. Harrison pitched five shutout innings before the Crowns scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, two off of Harrison.
Harrison finished with seven strikeouts.
"Brevin's breaking ball was working very well today," Bennett said.
Offensively, Pepsi was led by the two Tys — Waldron and Haynes — who combined to record five of the Bottlecaps' 14 hits. Waldron was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and Haynes hit a pair of triples. Both players also scored twice.
Kash Richardson was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs also for Pepsi, while Heath King also had.a pair of hits. Harrison and Kevin Shaver each drove in a pair of runs.
The Bottlecaps took advantage of the worst pitching performance of the season for the Crowns' Ty Hellenthal, who was chased from the mound in the third inning after allowing six earned runs.
Offensively, Dr. Randol's was putting the ball in play, finishing with 13 hits. Hellenthal and Dane St. Clair each went 3-for-4, Jake Johnson went 3-for-4 and Cam Hartsell had a pair of hits and scored twice.
Pepsi opens the Best of the West Tournament at Eugene's Swede Johnson Stadium with a pair of games Thursday, facing the Emerald Challengers at 9:30 a.m. and Chico, California, at noon.
Pepsi;204;101;2;—;10;14;1
Dr. Randol’s;000;003;1;—;4;13;0
Harrison, Kallinger (6) and Shaver; Hellenthal, McGarvey (3) and Vanassche, Hellenthal (3). W — Harrinson. L — Hellenthal. 2B — Richardson 2 (P), Shaver (P), Hellenthal (DR), Hartsell (DR). 3B — Haynes 2 (P), Cheney (P), Harrison (P).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
