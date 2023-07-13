Pepsi drops two at Sheldon DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13, 2023 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EUGENE — The Pepsi Bottlecaps American Legion baseball team suffered a doubleheader sweep against Sheldon in nonleague baseball action Wednesday.Sheldon held Pepsi to just two hits in a 7-0 win in the opener, then ripped off 16 hits in a 14-4 win in the nightcap.Kaden Allen had a triple for the Bottlecaps in the opening-game shutout loss, while pitcher Brevin Harrison struck out seven while taking the loss on the mound.Harrison went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and a stolen base in the second game, which was halted in the sixth inning by the 10-run mercy rule. Nick Ruiz hit a solo home run also for Pepsi.The Bottlecaps return to Eugene Saturday for a league doubleheader against the Ole's Athletics at Swede Johnson Stadium.First Game Pepsi;000;000;0;—;0;2;4Sheldon;100;123;x;—;7;6;1Harrison, Reigard (5) and Shaver; Colling, Olson (6) and Coleman. W — Colling. L — Harrison. 3B — Allen (P), Detzler (S).Second GamePepsi;120;010;—;4;7;2Sheldon;561;011;—;14;16;0Simonson, Kallinger (2), Miller (5) and Reed; Cooke, Thomas (3) and Olson, Miller (5). W — Cooke. L — Simonson. 2B — Barry (S). HR — Ruiz (P), Thomas (S). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Annual Graffiti cruise brings weeklong celebration of cars to an end Our People: Two weeks after graduating high school, they're licensed to drive a truck Going pro: Roseburg's Jace Stoffal looks forward to his baseball future after getting drafted by Twins Rat Rod Round-Up revs up for eighth annual event Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in death of tow truck driver Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News PartnerSports Camp strengthens community through outdoor activities Victorian Tea and Garden Tour returns to Drain DFPA responds to Jackalope Fire near Drain What's Up for July 14 Crazy about eggplant
