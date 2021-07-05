The Pepsi Bottlecaps American Legion baseball team won the Fourth of July Tournament on Sunday with a 4-3 victory over Eugene Ole Athletics at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Jordan White posted the decision, going 6 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits and three runs, striking out four and walking two. Ty Percell pitched one-third of an inning in the seventh and James Coleman retired a batter to get the save.
Carson Dunn went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Bottlecaps (9-2), who went 4-0 in the tourney.
"Overall it was a good day for the 'Caps," Pepsi coach Eric Savage said. "These kids play well together, it was fun to watch them play in a tight game and come out on top. I was ecstatic about Jordan White's performance (on the mound)."
Saturday, Pepsi handed Ole's an 8-0 loss. Jace Johnson pitched the shutout, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Dunn doubled, had three RBIs and scored two runs for Pepsi. Nathan York went 1-for-1 with four walks, Evan Martin knocked in three runs and White scored two runs.
Sunday's Game
Ole's;210;000;0;—;3;8;na
Pepsi;301;000;x;—;4;5;na
Casarez and Butler; White, Percell (7), Coleman (7) and Burke. W — White. L — Casarez. S — Coleman. 2B — Dunn (P).
Saturday's Game
Pepsi;132;000;2;—;8;6;1
Ole's;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
Johnson and Burke; Trescott, Hazen, Gottfried (3) and Greene. W — Johnson. L — Trescott. 2B — Dunn. (P).
