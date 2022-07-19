The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps ended the regular season Monday night with 14-1 and 6-3 wins over the Three Rivers Sandblasters of Florence in an American Legion baseball doubleheader at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Andrew Camp went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Pepsi (26-9 overall) in the opener. Jake Johnson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Noah Fisk, Ty Hellenthal and Louden Cole each added two hits, and Hellenthal tripled and knocked in three runs.
The ’Caps used four pitchers in Game 2, with Camden Hartsell going three innings to get the decision. Brevin Harrison and Sage Baker both went 2-for-3 for Pepsi.
Pepsi will head to Aurora Tuesday for the Oregon state Class A tournament at North Marion High School’s Bob Brack Stadium. The Bottlecaps open against Redmond at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
First Game
Florence 001 00 — 1 6 2
Pepsi 318 2x — 14 13 1
Ethan, Joel (3) and Jason; Johnson, Hellenthal (4), Harrison (5) and McKnight. W — Johnson. L — Ethan. 2B — Beau (F), Cole (P), Camp (P), Fisk (P). 3B — Hellenthal (P).
Second Game
Florence 010 020 0 — 3 6 3
Pepsi 140 001 x — 6 8 3
Andrew, Isaac (3) and Beau; Hartsell, Haynes (4), St. Claire (5), Collins (7) and Lounsbury. W — Hartsell. L — Andrew. 3B — Mathias (F), Baker (P), Lounsbury (P).
