Following a successful regular season, the Roseburg Pepsi American Legion baseball team hopes to contend for a state championship when it plays in the A state tournament at North Marion High School in Aurora.
The Bottlecaps (25-5) will meet the Beaverton/Sunset Sockeyes at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game.
“We are ready to play,” Pepsi head coach Eric Savage said. “We’re excited to go compete against the state’s top Single A teams.”
In Wednesday’s other first-round contests, the Mountainside Lobos face the La Grande Legacy Ford Legends at 11 a.m.; the Ashland Pilots take on the Eugene Ole Athletics at 5 p.m.; and the Alpenrose Red Sox play Marion Berries at 8 p.m.
Pepsi’s tentative batting order for Wednesday has center fielder Carson Dunn leading off, followed by left fielder Nathan York, third baseman Evan Martin, right fielder Garrett Schulze, first baseman Silas Kincaid, designated hitter Jace Johnson, pitcher Jordan White, catcher Parker Burke and second baseman Trever Short.
Justin Jenks is the shortstop.
The Pepsi-Beaverton/Sunset winner will play the Alpenrose-Marion winner at 8 p.m. Thursday. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, with the extra game to follow at 4, if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.