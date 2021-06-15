ASHLAND — The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps opened their American Legion baseball season on Monday with a 15-11 loss to the Ashland Pilots.

Pepsi coach Eric Savage used four pitchers in the nine-inning contest.

Carson Dunn, Evan Martin and Garrett Schulze each had two hits for the Bottlecaps, with Dunn and Martin both hitting two doubles. The 'Caps committed six errors.

"We're a new team that has some kinks to work out," Savage said.

Pepsi will play a single game at North Medford Wednesday.

Pepsi;015;001;202;—;11;12;6

Ashland;204;040;32x;—;15;9;3

Jacobs, Jenks (5), York (5), White (7) and Shaver, Dill (7); Ashland na. W — na. L — Jenks. HR — Absent (A). 2B — Dunn 2 (P), Martin 2 (P), Kincaid (P), York (P).

