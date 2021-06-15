ASHLAND — The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps opened their American Legion baseball season on Monday with a 15-11 loss to the Ashland Pilots.
Pepsi coach Eric Savage used four pitchers in the nine-inning contest.
Carson Dunn, Evan Martin and Garrett Schulze each had two hits for the Bottlecaps, with Dunn and Martin both hitting two doubles. The 'Caps committed six errors.
"We're a new team that has some kinks to work out," Savage said.
Pepsi will play a single game at North Medford Wednesday.
Pepsi;015;001;202;—;11;12;6
Ashland;204;040;32x;—;15;9;3
Jacobs, Jenks (5), York (5), White (7) and Shaver, Dill (7); Ashland na. W — na. L — Jenks. HR — Absent (A). 2B — Dunn 2 (P), Martin 2 (P), Kincaid (P), York (P).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.