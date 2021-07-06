The Pepsi Bottlecaps stroked 16 hits and held on for a 7-5 win over Fairfield, California, on Monday in an American Legion baseball game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Pepsi improved to 10-2 on the season.
"What a way to finish the weekend off (beating an AAA team)," Pepsi coach Eric Savage said. "I'm super happy with our club. We had good bounce (coming off the Fourth of July Tournament) and kept putting pressure on them."
Jordan White went 4-for-5 for the Bottlecaps. Silas Kincaid had three hits in four at-bats, Evan Martin went 3-for-5 and Jayce Wilder was 2-for-3.
James Coleman was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and two earned runs with one strikeout and two walks over five innings. Jordan Stevenson got the save, giving up one hit in 3 1/3 innings.
Pepsi is scheduled to host North Coos in an Area 4 North doubleheader Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m.
Fairfield;000;014;000;—;5;8;0
Pepsi;202;201;00x;—;7;16;3
Morse, Carver and Hicks; Coleman, Wayman (6), Stevenson (6) and Dill. W — Coleman. L — Morse. S — Stevenson. 2B — Strong (F), Blurton (F).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.