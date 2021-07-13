COOS BAY — The Pepsi Bottlecaps rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning, then held on for a 7-6 win over South Coos in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday.
Pepsi (18-2) rolled to a 17-7 victory in six innings in the nightcap.
Jordan White went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Parker Burke was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs in the opener. Jace Johnson started on the mound and went five innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts and six walks. James Coleman relieved in the sixth and ended up with the win.
In Game 2, the Bottlecaps got off to a fast start with seven runs in the first.
Carson Dunn was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs for the 'Caps. Evan Martin homered and had three RBIs and three runs, and Burke knocked in four runs.
Trever Short got the decision, giving up five hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts and seven walks over three innings.
Pepsi is scheduled to play a doubleheader at North Coos Wednesday.
First Game
Pepsi;102;010;3;—;7;8;3
S. Coos;020;120;1;—;6;9;4
Johnson, Coleman (6) and Burke; Montel, Croff (6) and Rankin. W — Coleman. L — Croff. 2B — White 2 (P), Burke (P). 3B — Short (P). HR — Rogers (SC).
Second Game
Pepsi;715;004;—;17;9;3
S. Coos;100;213;—;7;3;1
Short, Coleman (4) and Dill; Easton, Absent (1), Parry (2), Tucker (4), Rogers (6) and Rankin. W — Short. L — Easton. 2B — Burke (P), Rankin (SC). HR — Dunn (P), Martin (P).
