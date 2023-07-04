NORTH BEND — The Roseburg Pepsi Bottlecaps threw a pair of no-hitters at North Coos in an American Legion Class A doubleheader sweep at Clyde Allen Field Monday.
Pepsi won the opener 10-0 and the nightcap 12-0, both ending after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Brevin Harrison and Caden Reigard combined to pitch the no-hitter in the opener, striking out seven North Coos batters. Kaden Allen had two hits and drove in two runs and Rylee Cheney went 2-for-3 and scored twice for the Bottlecaps.
In the second game, Tucker Kallinger and Cheney combined to throw a five-inning perfect game, the two pitchers striking out eight in the shutout win.
Fletcher Coleman had three of Pepsi’s 11 hits in the win, Tyler Waldron was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, while Tyler Haynes and Harrison each had two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
The Bottlecaps closed out the Fourth of July Tournament Sunday with a 5-1 win over Ole’s Athletics of Eugene.
Sean Simonson and Cheney combined to pitch a two-hitter against the Ole’s. Haynes and Brady Popken each had two hits and drove in a run, while Waldron went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. Popken also recorded a stolen base.
Pepsi is scheduled to play the Bowers Industrial Loggers at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Was Field.
Monday’s Games
First Game
Pepsi 215 11 — 10 7 0
N. Coos 000 00 — 0 0 4
Harrison, Reigard (4) and Shaver; Anderson, Osuna (4) and Brock. W — Harrison. L — Anderson.
Pepsi 225 03 — 12 11 0
N. Coos 000 00 — 0 0 5
Kallinger, Cheney (4) and Reed; Hunt, Brock (3), Mickelson (3), Swank (5) and Funk. W — Kallinger. L — Hunt. 2B — Waldron 2 (P), Reed (P).
Sunday’s Game
Ole’s 000 001 0 — 1 2 4
Pepsi 100 400 x — 5 8 2
Jackson, Shafer (6) and Womack; Simonson, Cheney (7) and Shaver. W — Simonson. L — Jackson. 2B — Harrison (P), Waldron (P).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.